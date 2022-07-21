Woman died, husband injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and a trailer near Qadarpur Raan bypass here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Ashraf s/o Abdul Sattar was going to market on motorcycle along with his wife Sumaira when a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle near Qadarpur Raan bypass.

Resultantly, Sumaira died on the spot while Muhammad Ashraf sustained serious injuries.

The Rescue 1122 officials shifted the body and the injured to Nishtar hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigation.