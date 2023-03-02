Woman died in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A woman was killed, while two others suffered injuries in truck-motorcycle collision here near 85 Jhal area on Thursday.

Saddar police said that Ahmed (45), Aslam (49) and Mehroosh (41) r/o Sultan colony, were traveling on motorcycle, when it hit with a speeding dumper near 85 Jhal.

Consequently,Mehroosh died on the spot, while others sustained injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.