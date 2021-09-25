Woman died, nine injured in traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) ::Woman died and nine persons injured in a road accident at Katkala area in the jurisdiction of Och police station Dir Lower here on Saturday.

A Suzuki van was carrying women and children to celebrate marriage party that was hit by a trailer and as a result Alia 48 died and nine persons including women and children got injuries.

The critical injured were rushed to THQ Chakdara and Peshawar.

The police registered the case and further investigation was underway.