Woman died, one injured in Jaffarabad accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman died while another sustained injuries in a collision between a car and motorbike at Dera Allayar's Bypass area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim Abdul Quddus along with a woman was on way home on a motorcycle when a car hit them which coming from opposition direction.

As a result, a woman died on the spot while a man suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatment was started.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.