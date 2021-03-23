UrduPoint.com
Woman Died, Six Others Injured In Rain Related Incidents

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Woman died, six others injured in rain related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :A woman died and six other persons have been injured in torrential rain related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far, confirms Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday.

According Director General (DG) PDMA, 31 houses were damaged partially and 9 other damaged completely. District administration and other concerned authorities were busy in relief operation.

He said that the authority is in close contact with the administration of all districts and relief goods have also been distributed in the rain affected people of Charsadda, Tank and Kurram districts of the province.

Similarly, the district administration of Lower Kohistan, Karra Kurram Highway (KKH) has been opened for all kind of vehicular traffic at Matta Banda while district administration has opened Bahrain-Kalam Road for traffic.

The emergency operation centre of the authority is fully operational and people have been asked to give information of any unpleasant incident on 1700.

More Stories From Pakistan

