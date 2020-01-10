UrduPoint.com
Woman Died, Three Injured After Explosion At CNG Filling Station

Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:38 AM

Woman died, three injured after explosion at CNG filling station

The victims have been shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance and the police have started investigation of the matter.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) A woman died and three others injured after an explosion occurred in a car during a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling process in Peshawar on Friday (today).

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Police also reached there, collected evidence and started investigation as how the explosion took place.

