Woman dies, 15 hurt as roof of NADRA office caved in

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman died while 15 others sustained injuries as roof of National Database & Registration Authority (NDRA) Mian Channu office caved in.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, roof of NADRA Mian Channu building caved in suddenly.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started relief operation led by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum.

The Rescue teams recovered a dead body of a woman and 15 injured from the debris and shifted to hospital.

The Rescue operation was underway to search out the people trapped under the debris.

