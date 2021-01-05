UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies, 15 Injured As Passenger Coach Fell Into Deep Ravine In Mohmand District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Woman dies, 15 injured as passenger coach fell into deep ravine in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman died and about 15 persons received serious wounds as a passenger coach fell into deep ravine at mountainous Karapa area of Mohmand district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the passenger coach was going to Peshawar from Bajaur district and while passing through Karapa mountainous region fell into a deep ravine.

On receiving report about the accident, Rescue authorities rushed five ambulances, a rescue vehicle and medical team.

The injured have been rescued and rushed to District Headquarters Hopspital Mohamd after giving them first aid, the spokesman added.

The injured included men, women and children who are identified as Aftab son of Muhammad, Taj Wali son of Ilyas Khan, Hayatullah son of Daulat Khan, Noor Shah son of Hakeem Khan, Dilawar Khan son of Bismillah Khan, Habib son of Said Gulab, Irfan son of Aurangzeb, Spogmay son of Ajmal, Imran son of Noor Muhammad and others.

