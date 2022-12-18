Woman dies, 3 injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A road accident of a car on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road claimed one life of a woman and left three others, including a child, injured here on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Tandojam when the driver lost control of the car and it smashed against a roadside tree.

The police identified the deceased woman as Badshahzadi Morejo while another woman Raheela Morejo, her daughter Dua Morejo and car driver Aqeel Bhambro were injured in the accident.

The injured were earlier taken to the government hospital in Tandojam but they were immediately referred to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police informed that the vehicle was travelling from Tando Allahyar to Hyderabad but the family belonged to Khairpur district.