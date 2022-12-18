UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies, 3 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Woman dies, 3 injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A road accident of a car on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road claimed one life of a woman and left three others, including a child, injured here on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Tandojam when the driver lost control of the car and it smashed against a roadside tree.

The police identified the deceased woman as Badshahzadi Morejo while another woman Raheela Morejo, her daughter Dua Morejo and car driver Aqeel Bhambro were injured in the accident.

The injured were earlier taken to the government hospital in Tandojam but they were immediately referred to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police informed that the vehicle was travelling from Tando Allahyar to Hyderabad but the family belonged to Khairpur district.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Car Road Accident Hyderabad Tando Allahyar Khairpur Women Sunday Family From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

11 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

20 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

20 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

20 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.