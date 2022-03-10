Woman dies, 7 injured as vehicle overturns in Nushki

A woman died and seven others including women and children suffered wounds in a road mishap at Tariz area of Nushki on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A woman died and seven others including women and children suffered wounds in a road mishap at Tariz area of Nushki on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way home in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway at Tariz area.

The reason of accident was reported to be over speeding.

As a result, a woman died on the spot while seven others sustained wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatments have been initiated.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case and started further probe.