Woman Dies After Being Hit By Bus
Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman was crushed to death after hitting by a passenger bus while crossing the road near Hassan Sawali Muzaffargarh road.
According to Rescue officials, a woman named Hajira Bibi w/o Mushtaq resident of Hassan Sawali Muzaffargarh road was crossing the road when a passenger bus hit her.
As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The heirs refused to shift the body to Nishtar hospital.
The local police were informed about the incident.