Woman dies after being hit by train

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A woman was killed near Pakistan Railway Quetta's Sadam Phatak after being hit by a train when she was trying to cross the railway tracks, said a police spokesman on Friday.

They said that a woman identified as Ganj Bakhsh died after she was hit by train on Sariab Road. The dead body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

Further probe was underway.