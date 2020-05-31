UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Dies After Being Hit By Truck, 3 Injured In Car Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Woman dies after being hit by truck, 3 injured in car accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :A truck struck a motorbike killing a woman on the spot in Hatri Bypass area here on Sunday.

According to the police, the vehicle's driver escaped after the incident leaving behind the truck which had been impounded.

The woman, identified as 50 years old Shahnila, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where she was declared dead.

The motorbike rider suffered injuries.

In a separate accident in Tandojam, a car hit a tree on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road leaving the 3 persons travelling in that vehicle from Umerkot to Karachi injured.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Road Vehicle Car Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

36 minutes ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

3 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.