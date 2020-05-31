Woman dies after being hit by truck, 3 injured in car accident

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :A truck struck a motorbike killing a woman on the spot in Hatri Bypass area here on Sunday.

According to the police, the vehicle's driver escaped after the incident leaving behind the truck which had been impounded.

The woman, identified as 50 years old Shahnila, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where she was declared dead.

The motorbike rider suffered injuries.

In a separate accident in Tandojam, a car hit a tree on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road leaving the 3 persons travelling in that vehicle from Umerkot to Karachi injured.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.