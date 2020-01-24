Woman dies after falling from roof in Rawalpindi

A 24 year old woman here Friday was killed as she fell down from the roof in the area of Chaklala Scheme III

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A 24 year old woman here Friday was killed as she fell down from the roof in the area of Chaklala Scheme III.

According to Rescue 1122, a 22 years old woman namely Sana Bibi was working on roof suddenly his foot slipped and fell down on steel grill and received multiple cuts on the body.

On receiving call, the Rescue team rushed to the scene and removed her from grill by cutting the grill but she succumbed to her injuries.

The body has been handed over to the family members after necessary actions.