Woman Dies After Falling Into Nullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 11:50 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman died after falling into a Nullah passing through Koh Madan area of Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, two women were crossing the bridge when suddenly they fell into a Nullah located near Koh Madan area of Karak district.

As a result, one died on the spot. Local divers are trying to search body of the other victim but no success was made till filling of this report.

