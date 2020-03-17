Woman dies after falling into well

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :An elderly woman died after allegedly falling into a well due to weak eyesight at Farid Kot.

According to Rescue 1122, the woman is identified as Zareena Bibi wife of Akbar.

She was found dead when Rescue 1122 recovered the body from the well.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs. However, the police concerned is investigating the incident.