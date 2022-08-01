Woman dies after wall collapses due to stagnant rainy water

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :A woman died in a mishap as wall collapsed due to stagnant rainy water at Basti Lundi Patafi in Tehsil Jatoi, district Muzaffargarh here.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a woman namely Ruqqiah Bibi was feeding her animals.

When she was collecting wheat husk a home's warehouse, an adjacent wall of the warehouse collapsed suddenly. The wall had become weaker due to stagnant rainy water for last few days. The women received head and leg injuries.

In precarious condition, she was taken to hospital wherein she was stated dead.