UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Dies, Another Fell Unconscious After Consuming Tea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

Woman dies, another fell unconscious after consuming tea

A woman died while another fell unconscious after consuming tea in a marriage ceremony on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman died while another fell unconscious after consuming tea in a marriage ceremony on Wednesday.

According to details, the condition of two women went deteriorated after consuming tea at a ceremony in Shehr Sultan area.

The women were shifted to hospital where a woman namely Kausar Mai died.

The condition of other woman Fizza Mai was also said to be critical.

On the other hand, the heirs of the victim women said that tea was given to the women after mixing poison in it.

Shehr Sultan police registered the case and started investigation.

APP /qbs-sak

Related Topics

Police Marriage Died Women

Recent Stories

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

4 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

24 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

32 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

35 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.