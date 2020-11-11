Woman dies, another fell unconscious after consuming tea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman died while another fell unconscious after consuming tea in a marriage ceremony on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman died while another fell unconscious after consuming tea in a marriage ceremony on Wednesday.

According to details, the condition of two women went deteriorated after consuming tea at a ceremony in Shehr Sultan area.

The women were shifted to hospital where a woman namely Kausar Mai died.

The condition of other woman Fizza Mai was also said to be critical.

On the other hand, the heirs of the victim women said that tea was given to the women after mixing poison in it.

Shehr Sultan police registered the case and started investigation.

APP /qbs-sak