Woman dies, another hurt in road accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::A woman was hit to death and another was injured when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them at Indus Highway.

The women namely 40-year-old Shahnaz Bibi and 30-year-old Kori Mai of Kotla Gamon were waiting for a rickshaw near Naseer petrol pump at Indus Highway.

Meanwhile, a speeding tractor-trolley coming from Kot Mithan hit them.

As a result, Kori Mai died on-the-spot while Shahnaz Bibi sustained serious injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital.

Police took the tractor-trolley into custody and started legal action against the driver.