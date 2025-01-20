Woman dies, another injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A woman on Monday killed while another received injuries as two motorcycles collided each other on Muzaffagarh D.G Khan road.

The Rescue 1122 sources said, the motorcycles hit each others due to over speeding near Chowk, Qurashi on the road.

As a result, a woman identified as Asia 20 years died on the spot while Faqir Muhammad 45 got injured, they added.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to Indus Hospital.

