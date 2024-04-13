Open Menu

Woman Dies, Another Three Persons Sustain Injuries In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024

A woman died while another three persons including two kids sustained injuries as their car collided with another van, near Millennium City Dunyapur road Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A woman died while another three persons including two kids sustained injuries as their car collided with another van, near Millennium City Dunyapur road Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, local people informed Rescue 1122 about the road mishap as a car collided with another vehicle.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and recovered one dead body after cutting various areas of the car. Later, they shifted three injured persons to Nishtar hospital. Local police is also investigating the mishap.

