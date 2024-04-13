Woman Dies, Another Three Persons Sustain Injuries In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 08:36 PM
A woman died while another three persons including two kids sustained injuries as their car collided with another van, near Millennium City Dunyapur road Multan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A woman died while another three persons including two kids sustained injuries as their car collided with another van, near Millennium City Dunyapur road Multan.
According to Rescue 1122, local people informed Rescue 1122 about the road mishap as a car collided with another vehicle.
Rescue teams rushed to the site and recovered one dead body after cutting various areas of the car. Later, they shifted three injured persons to Nishtar hospital. Local police is also investigating the mishap.
Recent Stories
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo
AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares
President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki
Six killed in Sydney shopping centre attack
25 injured as bus turns turtle near Margalla hills
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A result
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh
Young boy shot dead in Kohat
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes
Flooding at Hanna Urak reported
Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car in Damascus
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares6 minutes ago
-
President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki6 minutes ago
-
25 injured as bus turns turtle near Margalla hills19 minutes ago
-
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh23 minutes ago
-
Young boy shot dead in Kohat23 minutes ago
-
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes23 minutes ago
-
Flooding at Hanna Urak reported23 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning23 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bukhari observed23 minutes ago
-
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 cities to plant sapli ..1 hour ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses1 hour ago
-
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River1 hour ago