Woman Dies As 26 Bitten By Venomous Snakes In Flood Affected Areas Of Nowshera

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Venomous snakes found in flood waters were on prowl in affected areas as only in Nowshera 26 cases of snake bites were reported which has claimed life of a woman for not receiving timely medical aid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Venomous snakes found in flood waters were on prowl in affected areas as only in Nowshera 26 cases of snake bites were reported which has claimed life of a woman for not receiving timely medical aid.

According to the Health Department, lack of anti-venom medicines was causing deaths among flood affectees.

The woman who lost her life hailed from Mohib Banda village.

According to the health department, the woman was bitten at her home.

The department added that snakes had become more ferocious due to hunger while biting everything that comes in their way.

