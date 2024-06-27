Open Menu

Woman Dies As Rain Causes Wall Collapse In Tando Allyar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Woman dies as rain causes wall collapse in Tando Allyar

A woman was died when a wall of a house collapsed due to rain in the village of Tando Allyar district on Thursday

Tando Allyar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A woman was died when a wall of a house collapsed due to rain in the village of Tando Allyar district on Thursday. 

The rescue team reached the scene immediately after the incident was reported, a private news channel reported.

The rescue official said the wall was already in poor condition and had fallen during the precipitation.

Related Topics

Poor Died Women

Recent Stories

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

9 seconds ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

30 seconds ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

32 seconds ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

34 seconds ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

36 seconds ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

38 seconds ago
Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

4 minutes ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

4 minutes ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

4 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to com ..

Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan