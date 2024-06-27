Woman dies as rain causes wall collapse in Tando Allyar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman was died when a wall of a house collapsed due to rain in the village of Tando Allyar district on Thursday

Tando Allyar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A woman was died when a wall of a house collapsed due to rain in the village of Tando Allyar district on Thursday.

The rescue team reached the scene immediately after the incident was reported, a private news channel reported.

The rescue official said the wall was already in poor condition and had fallen during the precipitation.