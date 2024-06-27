Woman Dies As Rain Causes Wall Collapse In Tando Allyar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM
A woman was died when a wall of a house collapsed due to rain in the village of Tando Allyar district on Thursday
The rescue team reached the scene immediately after the incident was reported, a private news channel reported.
The rescue official said the wall was already in poor condition and had fallen during the precipitation.
