Woman Dies As Shed Collapses In Seham Bani Mohalla

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:57 PM

Woman dies as shed collapses in Seham Bani Mohalla

A woman was killed when a shed collapsed on her in Seham Bani Mohalla, near Bohar Tree area here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was killed when a shed collapsed on her in Seham Bani Mohalla, near Bohar Tree area here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a woman namely Parveen wife of Naseer Ahmed, 60 years old was on her way back home in a street when a shed collapsed on her.

She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to nearby hospital but did not survive.

