Woman Dies As Wall Collapses In Windstorm
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A woman died after a wall collapsed due to a strong windstorm in Budhla Sant area, Multan.
According to the Rescue 1122, they received a call from Control Room 17 reporting the incident. Rescue teams were dispatched immediately from the nearest station. Locals informed the rescuers that the wall fell on the woman during the storm, resulting in her death on the spot.
