UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies, Five Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:10 PM

Woman dies, five hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while five other sustained injuries due to collision between trailer and mini vehicle near chowk Munda here on Friday.

According to details, a mini vehicle with a family aboard was coming to Multan from Rawalpindi when it collided with trailer due to over taking near chowk Munda, Muzaffargarh road.

As a result, 45 years old Parveen Bibi w/o Muhammad Ramzan sustained head injury and died on the spot. Five others including Shahid, Mazhar Abbas, Mukhtiar bibi, Abdul Sattar and Mariam also sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rural health care Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and provided them with first aid.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Martyrs Shaheed Road Vehicle Died Rawalpindi Muzaffargarh Women Family From Mini

Recent Stories

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

14 minutes ago
 'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked b ..

'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked by fans

1 second ago
 For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermo ..

For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermon from President House: Fawad ..

2 seconds ago
 Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cas ..

Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cases

5 seconds ago
 Mongolia adds 2,519 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more de ..

Mongolia adds 2,519 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates new art gallery at Lok ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates new art gallery at Lok Virsa

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.