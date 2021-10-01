Woman dies, five hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while five other sustained injuries due to collision between trailer and mini vehicle near chowk Munda here on Friday.

According to details, a mini vehicle with a family aboard was coming to Multan from Rawalpindi when it collided with trailer due to over taking near chowk Munda, Muzaffargarh road.

As a result, 45 years old Parveen Bibi w/o Muhammad Ramzan sustained head injury and died on the spot. Five others including Shahid, Mazhar Abbas, Mukhtiar bibi, Abdul Sattar and Mariam also sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rural health care Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and provided them with first aid.