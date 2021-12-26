Woman dies, five hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A woman was crushed to death while five others including four women sustained injuries as car collided with a motor rickshaw near at Panjay wala Bhutta Pur flyover Multan road on Sunday.

According to official sources, a speedy car hit a motor rickshaw at Panjay wala Bhutta Pur flyover in which a woman namely Razia Bibi w/o Jaffer died on the spot. While fiver others including Asmat, Tasleem bibi, Samina bibi, Shamim and Owais sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital after providing first-aid.