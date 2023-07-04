Woman dies, four injured as heavy rains, wind storm uproots roofs, walls in Karak

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman died and four persons received injuries as heavy rain and a strong wind storm uprooted roofs and walls in Karak district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, heavy downpours and a strong wind storm lashed the Karak district as a result of which a number of houses were damaged in the Shumali Khel Banda area of Takhti Nusrati.

Rescue 1122 authorities forthwith rushed to the sites of damage and provided first aid to the injured besides shifting them to hospitals.