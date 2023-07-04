Open Menu

Woman Dies, Four Injured As Heavy Rains, Wind Storm Uproots Roofs, Walls In Karak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Woman dies, four injured as heavy rains, wind storm uproots roofs, walls in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman died and four persons received injuries as heavy rain and a strong wind storm uprooted roofs and walls in Karak district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, heavy downpours and a strong wind storm lashed the Karak district as a result of which a number of houses were damaged in the Shumali Khel Banda area of Takhti Nusrati.

Rescue 1122 authorities forthwith rushed to the sites of damage and provided first aid to the injured besides shifting them to hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Died Karak Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

31 minutes ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

48 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

54 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

1 hour ago
Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

1 hour ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

2 hours ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan