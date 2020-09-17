Woman Dies, Girl Injured As Boulder Falls On House
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:41 PM
HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A 30-year-old woman was killed and her young daughter injured when their house came under a boulder in Hangu district on Thursday.
Local police said the incident occurred in Katta Kanri area where a big boulder fell on a house during wee house, killing a woman and injuring a 10-year-old girl.
Local people retrieved the body and injured from the rubble and shifted them to Hangu hospital. They said rains caused the boulder to fall on the house.