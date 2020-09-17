UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Dies, Girl Injured As Boulder Falls On House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:41 PM

Woman dies, girl injured as boulder falls on house

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her young daughter injured when their house came under a boulder in Hangu district on Thursday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A 30-year-old woman was killed and her young daughter injured when their house came under a boulder in Hangu district on Thursday.

Local police said the incident occurred in Katta Kanri area where a big boulder fell on a house during wee house, killing a woman and injuring a 10-year-old girl.

Local people retrieved the body and injured from the rubble and shifted them to Hangu hospital. They said rains caused the boulder to fall on the house.

Related Topics

Injured Police Young Hangu Boulder Women From Rains

Recent Stories

CJ Lahore High Court arrive Multan

4 minutes ago

Six-Year-Old Boy Killed in Shootout Between Mexica ..

4 minutes ago

APHC calls for shutdown tomorrow against killings ..

4 minutes ago

Woman among four others martyred by Indian Army in ..

18 minutes ago

IRSA releases 208,900 cusecs water

9 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.