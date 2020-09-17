Woman dies, girl injured as boulder falls on house

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her young daughter injured when their house came under a boulder in Hangu district on Thursday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A 30-year-old woman was killed and her young daughter injured when their house came under a boulder in Hangu district on Thursday.

Local police said the incident occurred in Katta Kanri area where a big boulder fell on a house during wee house, killing a woman and injuring a 10-year-old girl.

Local people retrieved the body and injured from the rubble and shifted them to Hangu hospital. They said rains caused the boulder to fall on the house.