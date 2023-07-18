Woman dies, husband hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries as a speeding passenger van crushed them near Pir Jehania chowk Alipur road on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, a 50 years old citizen named Ghulam Muhammad along with his wife Sughran bibi was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle when a van hit them near Pir Jehania chowk.

Meanwhile, a speeding passenger van ran over them.

As a result, Sughran Bibi died on the spot while her husband sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and body to district headquarters hospital.

The incident took place due to over speeding of the passenger van and the carelessness of the driver.