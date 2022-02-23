UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies, Husband Injured After Hit By Car On Hazara Motorway

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Woman dies, husband injured after hit by car on Hazara Motorway

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A woman died and her husband was critically injured when they were hit by a speeding car while crossing the Hazara Motorway on foot at Pano Interchange Mansehra on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the dead body and the injured to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

Although the Hazara Motorway is fenced on both sides like other motorways of the country, but accidents take place in this area as the pedestrians try to cross the motorway.

