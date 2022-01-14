UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies In A Mishap In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 02:14 PM

Woman dies in a mishap in khanewal

A woman was killed in collision between two motorcycles at Pul Gama area under the jurisdiction of Kabeerwala police here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A woman was killed in collision between two motorcycles at Pul Gama area under the jurisdiction of Kabeerwala police here on Friday.

According to Police sources,Ahmed Yar r/o Kabeerwala was heading to Khanewal on motorcycle along with his 55-year-old wife, Hanifaan bibi,when they reached at Pul Gama their motorcycle hit with another motorcycle which was coming from the opposite side.

Resultantly, Haneefan Bibi died on the spot due to serious head injuries, while Ahmed Yar sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body to (THQ) Hospital Kabeerwala for autopsy, while police concerned started investigation into the incident.

