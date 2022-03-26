UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies In A Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Woman dies in a road mishap

A woman died while her husband sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding trailer near adda 25/85 under the jurisdiction of Gagu Mandi police on Saturday night

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A woman died while her husband sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding trailer near adda 25/85 under the jurisdiction of Gagu Mandi police on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Abdul Qadir Joyia r/o Baseer Pur was heading to colony Gagu Mandi to meet his relatives along with his wife Zulaikha Bibi, when they reached near Adda 25/85, a speeding trailer which was heading from opposite side hit their bike resultantly Zulaikha Bibi died on the spot while Abdul Qadir sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital.

Police concerned have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Wife Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Ministers continue meetings with government allies ..

Ministers continue meetings with government allies

47 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 station inaugurated at Jahania

Rescue 1122 station inaugurated at Jahania

51 seconds ago
 France to Build New LNG Receiving Terminal in Le H ..

France to Build New LNG Receiving Terminal in Le Havre - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption ..

Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption fears

3 minutes ago
 Man dies, seven injured in Khuzdar separate accide ..

Man dies, seven injured in Khuzdar separate accidents

3 minutes ago
 Whole nation stands by PM Imran Khan: Ali Zaidi

Whole nation stands by PM Imran Khan: Ali Zaidi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>