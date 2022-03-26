Woman dies in a road mishap

A woman died while her husband sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding trailer near adda 25/85 under the jurisdiction of Gagu Mandi police on Saturday night

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Abdul Qadir Joyia r/o Baseer Pur was heading to colony Gagu Mandi to meet his relatives along with his wife Zulaikha Bibi, when they reached near Adda 25/85, a speeding trailer which was heading from opposite side hit their bike resultantly Zulaikha Bibi died on the spot while Abdul Qadir sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital.

Police concerned have registered a case.