Woman Dies In Accident, Two Injure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:58 PM

Woman dies in accident, two injure

A middle aged woman died, while two old-aged people injured critically during collision occurred between car and motorbike near the area of 18 -COD of National highway and motorway Saturday morning

According to rescuers, speeding car no.

According to rescuers, speeding car no.

LEE-801 hit the motorbike head-on, resulted Saira Aslam, daughter of Aslam Pathan, resident of R-34/10 died on the spot as she fell off the motorbike, sitting on its rear seat.

The 60-year old Sugran, wife of Aslam Pathan, with an unidentified passersby were shifted to DHQ hospital in injured condition. Dead body of the deceased lady was also shifted to the same hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

