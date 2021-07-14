UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies In Acid Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Woman dies in acid attack

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman has died after her cousin allegedly threw acid on her face, following a land related dispute here at Chakk No 46/10R.

According to police sources, the accused namely Sajjaad along with his two other accomplices threw acid on a woman namely Yasmeen Bibi.

Resultantly, Yasmeen Bibi sustained severe injuries especially on her face and half of the body. The woman in precarious condition was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital where she breathed her last. The police arrested Sajjaad and registered case against him and another two accomplices. The police were conducting raids to arrest the other two accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

