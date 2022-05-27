Woman dies in firing between husband and his father

A woman died when she received a fatal bullet during a clash between her husband and father-in-law in Mathra area on the outskirts of the city on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A woman died when she received a fatal bullet during a clash between her husband and father-in-law in Mathra area on the outskirts of the city on Friday morning.

Police said the husband of the woman was arrested while her father-in-law managed to escape the crime scene.

The incident occurred in Garhi Shehzad of Mathra area where the accused Shehzad and his father Ameer Ullah started quarreling over a domestic issue.

During the brawl firing was started and a bullet hit Shehzad's wife Gulzara, killing her on the spot.

On receiving information, the police reached the crime scene and arrested Shehzad after recovering a 30-bore-pistol from his possession. His father, Ameer Ullah however escaped the area. Police, after registering a case on the complaint of the brother of the deceased woman, Zahir Shah, have started an investigation.

Police said Ameer Ullah fired at his son, Shehzad but the bullet hit his daughter-in-law adding investigation has been started to ascertain whose bullet hit the woman.