Woman dies in gun accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A wife of a security guard was killed as a gun went off accidentally in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Shahamand of Chak No.

238-GB, who is a security guard in a local factory, was cleaning his gun when he pushed its trigger accidentally. As a result, a bullet hit his wife, Saba Parveen. The 45-year-old woman was rushed to hospital but she breathed her last on the way.

The police handed over the body to relatives for burial after completing formalities, he added.