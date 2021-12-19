UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies In House Fire

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Woman dies in house fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A woman was was killed in a house fire at Shadab Colony, here on Sunday.

Police said that a woman Ghazala (68), wife of Muhammad Amin, was in her room when a fire erupted in the house.

Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot after receiving information. The fire-fighters found the body of woman after they succeeded in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained, the spokesman for Rescue-122 said.

