Woman dies in Kassowal road mishap

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A woman on Tuesday was killed as a tractor trolley ran over her in Kassowal area.

According to police, a tractor trolley crushed a woman to death as named Sakeena Bibi 55 years.

The driver managed to escape from the scene successfully, they added.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

