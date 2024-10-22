Open Menu

Woman Dies In Kassowal Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Woman dies in Kassowal road mishap

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A woman on Tuesday was killed as a tractor trolley ran over her in Kassowal area.

According to police, a tractor trolley crushed a woman to death as named Sakeena Bibi 55 years.

The driver managed to escape from the scene successfully, they added.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

APP/mjm/378

