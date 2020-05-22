UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies In Quetta Firing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:32 PM

Unknown armed men shot dead a woman at Haji Ghaibi road area of provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a woman at Haji Ghaibi road area of provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim woman was near Shaldra area when armed men opened fire at her and fled from the scene.

As a result, she died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

