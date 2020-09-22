Woman dies in road accident

A woman was crushed to death by a vehicle here on Tuesday near Faizabad, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman was crushed to death by a vehicle here on Tuesday near Faizabad, police said.

According to details, a pedestrian Khalida Sabir (22) was hit by a vehicle (PR-669) near Faizabad resulting her instant death due to critical injuries.

Police have shifted the body to hospital while the driver of vehicle identified as Shoaib Akhtar has been arrested. Further legal proceedings was underway.