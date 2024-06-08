Woman dies in road accident

A woman died while her son sustained serious injuries in road accident near Deewanwali Bridge in Kot Addu

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Ali son of Mushtaq, resident of Chak 522 Noor Shah, along with her mother Naseem Bibi was heading to their destination when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding van.

Resultantly, Naseem Bibi died and her son Muhammad Ali sustained serious injuries. The critical injured Muhammad Ali was shifted to hospital. Police concerned is investigating the incident.