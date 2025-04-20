Woman dies in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A woman was killed in a road accident near Kalri village of tehsil Sillanwali on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Ijaz along with his wife Nadia Bibi (35), of Rahowali village, was riding a motorcycle, when a speeding dumper coming from the opposite side hit them.

As a result, Nadia Bibi died on the spot while Ijaz sustained injuries. Rescue1122 and police reached the spot, shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.