Woman dies in road accident in kot Addu

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A woman was crushed to death by speeding car near jhonia area in sarder police limits here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Mukhtar bibi of (47) years r/o Pind jhonia was crossing the road on foot, all of a sudden a speeding car crushed her to death on the spot, while car driver was succeeded to escape from the spot.

Rescuers rushed to the spot , shifted the body to (THQ) hospital Kot Addu for necessary legal ,formalities, while police concerned has started investigation into the incident.