Woman Dies In Road Accident In Swabi
Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:32 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A woman was killed as tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Mansab Dar road here on Thursday.
According to police, a female was going on motorcycle along with his son when an over speeding tractor-trolley struck them while overtaking. As a result the woman died on the spot while her son remained unhurt.