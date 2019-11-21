UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies In Road Accident In Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:32 PM

Woman dies in road accident in Swabi

A woman was killed as tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Mansab Dar road here on Thursday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A woman was killed as tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Mansab Dar road here on Thursday.

According to police, a female was going on motorcycle along with his son when an over speeding tractor-trolley struck them while overtaking. As a result the woman died on the spot while her son remained unhurt.

