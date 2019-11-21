Woman dies in road accident in Swabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A woman was killed as tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Mansab Dar road here on Thursday.

According to police, a female was going on motorcycle along with his son when an over speeding tractor-trolley struck them while overtaking. As a result the woman died on the spot while her son remained unhurt.