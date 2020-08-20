UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Woman dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman crushed to death as motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley in front of Grid Station Vehari chowk here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle at Vehari chowk in which a woman 24 years old Saima w/o Abdul Hafeez resident of Ali Town Budhla Road died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet and handed over to heirs.

APP /sak

