Woman Dies In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman crushed to death as motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley in front of Grid Station Vehari chowk here on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle at Vehari chowk in which a woman 24 years old Saima w/o Abdul Hafeez resident of Ali Town Budhla Road died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet and handed over to heirs.
APP /sak