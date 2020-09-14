Woman dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman died in road mishap while her husband sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a tractor trolley near cattle market Kot Addu.

According to THQ Hospital Kot Addu sources, the deceased woman is identified as Kaneez Bibi (40) wife of Punnu.

However, her husband also sustained critical injuries. Kot Addu Police is investigating the incident.

The driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the accident site.