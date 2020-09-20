Woman dies in road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman Saturday died when a tractor hit her at Dasht area of Mastung district, said Levies sources.

According to the details, while she was crossing the road, a speedy tractor hit her and she was died on the spot.

Levies forces reached soon after the sad incident at the site and shifted the body to the civil hospital Quetta for legal formalities and registered a case.