Woman Dies In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:57 PM
A van crushed a woman to death near Muzaffargarh- DG Khan road on Saturday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A van crushed a woman to death near Muzaffargarh- DG Khan road on Saturday.
According to Rescue officials, a passenger van hit a padestrian woman near Chowk Godar DG Khan road.
As a result, woman sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Laila Tariq w/o Tariq resident of basti Ghayne Wala chowk Godar.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Rural health center Baseera.