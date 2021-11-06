Woman dies in road mishap

A van crushed a woman to death near Muzaffargarh- DG Khan road on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A van crushed a woman to death near Muzaffargarh- DG Khan road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van hit a padestrian woman near Chowk Godar DG Khan road.

As a result, woman sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Laila Tariq w/o Tariq resident of basti Ghayne Wala chowk Godar.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Rural health center Baseera.