Woman Dies In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 02:08 PM

Woman dies in road mishap

A van crushed a woman to death near Muzaffargarh- DG Khan road on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A van crushed a woman to death near Muzaffargarh- DG Khan road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van hit a padestrian woman near Chowk Godar DG Khan road.

As a result, woman sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Laila Tariq w/o Tariq resident of basti Ghayne Wala chowk Godar.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Rural health center Baseera.

